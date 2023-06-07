Former Warner Bros. UK & Spain Chief Josh Berger Launches Battersea Entertainment & Lands Debut Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Former Warner Bros. UK and Spain boss Josh Berger has launched Battersea Entertainment and landed its debut project, a feature doc about NFT art and Damien Hirst.

Berger has opened film, TV, theater and media investor Battersea Entertainment, with film division Battersea Pictures behind NFT: WTF?

Directed by BAFTA-winner David Shulman and co-produced by Real Mo Farah outfit Atomized Studios, NFT: WTF? will feature contributions from the likes of Hirst and others who have been hugely influential in an industry that has captured millions.

From the worlds of CryptoPunks, The Bored Ape Yacht Club and celebrity collectors, to current industry leaders and a community of collectors, the film surveys how the biggest shake-up to the art market has changed lives and the course of the art market forever. Hirst is being interviewed and will discuss his NFT collection, The Currency.

Berger, who most recently produced Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, launched Battersea late last year and the feature doc is the outfit’s debut project. Battersea Pictures is the film arm of Battersea Entertainment. The wider Entertainment banner will also produce TV and theater, along with making investments and acting as a media advisor.

Berger praised NFT:WTF? helmer Shulman for being a “leading voice in cultural documentaries and the perfect partner for this film with Atomized,” which recently won a BAFTA for hard-hitting BBC doc The Real Mo Farah.

“In Damien Hirst, we had unparalleled access to one of the world’s leading contemporary artists who has dominated the arts scene for decades,” added Berger. “Through the perspective of his work and with contributions from other leading artists, this film brings tremendous clarity to the complex world of NFTs.”

Berger is a former President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, and BFI chair. He is also a Board Member of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and was last year appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees at the UK’s Brit School.