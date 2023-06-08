‘Beef’ Star Joseph Lee Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Korean-American actor and artist Joseph Lee has signed with Anonymous Content.

Lee most recently starred opposite Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in the dark comedy Netflix series Beef, in the breakout role of Amy Lau’s (Wong) happy-go-lucky husband “George Nakai.” The series follows Amy and Danny Cho (Yeun) who find themselves involved in a road rage incident that begins to consume every thought and action of their lives.

Additional credits for Lee include portraying “Lt. Matthew Mura” in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard for Paramount+, “Geum Sung-moo” in The Miracle That We Met from KBS Drama Production and “Peter” in his feature film debut in the 2018 thriller Searching for Sony.

In addition to his work as an actor, Lee is a self-taught artist who started painting a little over eight years ago. During that time, his works have made a splash on the art scene with signature elements that have earned him a cult following. His portrayals are characterized by a large-scale canvas and colorful, abstract strokes that often conceal his subjects’ faces. The superposition of these strokes is an exploration of the feelings that inhabit each figure Lee represents.

Lee continues to be represented by Slate PR