Joni Mitchell Headlines First Ticketed Concert In Two Decades At The ‘Joni Jam’

Joni Mitchell has been one of the most honored musicians of this century. She’s picked up honors from the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and an honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music.

But something was missing. Save for a surprise set at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, you could’t buy a ticket to a Joni Mitchell concert.

That changed Saturday night, as the 79-year-old Mitchell returned to the stage at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington. The momentous occasion was marked by guest performances by Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Blake Mills, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumrod, Celisse, and Taylor Goldsmith in an ensemble performance dubbed the “Joni Jam.”

Twitter was ablaze with multiple videos from the concert.

Carlile was the emcee as well as a performer. The ensemble performed hits from the vast Mitchell catalog, including “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Night Ride Home,” Raised on Robbery,” “Sex Kills,” “A Case of You,” and “Both Sides Now,” among other songs. There were also covers of “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, “Love Potion No. 9,” Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers’ “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?,” and “Young at Heart,” made famous by Frank Sinatra.

There were also homages from the likes of Annie Lennox, who sang 1970’s “Ladies of the Canyon,” Sarah McLachlan sang “Blue,” and Marcus Mumford took on “California” with help from Blake Mills and backing vocals via Lucius.

On July 28, Mitchell will release a new live album, Joni Mitchell at Newport, which captures her 2022 set at the festival.