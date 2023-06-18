Jon Hamm Says It Should Have Been Him Starring In ‘Gone Girl’

Jon Hamm missed out on a starring role that went to Ben Affleck. But he’s not Mad, man.

David Fincher’s Gone Girl almost went to Hamm over Affleck, Hamm said on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Hamm made an appearance with his Mad Men costar John Slattery, and answered a fan’s question about whether he was slated for the 2014 mystery-thriller.

“Yeah,” he responded. “I was down to the very end of that. It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.” Hamm played ad man supreme Draper on “Mad Men,” which ran from 2007 to 2015.

Hamm didn’t get into the nitty gritty of why he had to turn down the role. But a 2015 report from Page Six claimed Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner wouldn’t let him out of his contract.

The actor lamented that he wasn’t able to participate in a film set in his native St. Louis.

“Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat,” he said. “He was not very happy about it.”