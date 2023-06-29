John De Mol Quiz Show ‘The Floor’ Lands At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is set to adapt Dutch physical quiz show The Floor.

The network has acquired the U.S. rights to the show, which comes from The Voice and Big Brother creator John De Mol and Eureka Productions, the company behind ABC’s Holey Moley.

The deal is a rare bright spot for the unscripted TV community, which has seen a lack of major purchases during the past six months. Fox, along with CBS, whose CEO George Cheeks told Deadline that it is working on four or five unscripted series as part of its writers strike contingencies, now are bucking this trend, a boon for reality producers.

The Floor is a physical quiz show that sees 100 contestants face off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor divided into a hundred equal squares, each representing its own field of knowledge.

The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner must then choose – do they continue on and attempt to secure another square? Or do they let The Floor choose a new challenger? The last contestant standing who gains full control over The Floor takes home a life-changing $250,000 cash prize.

The series stared in the Netherlands on RTL4 and is being remade in France and Germany and was optioned in the UK.

It is the latest show at Fox for Fremantle-backed Eureka, run by Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin, after Farmer Wants A Wife. The company is also behind the reboot of The Mole at Netflix.

It is producing with De Mol’s Talpa, which distributes the format.

Anthony Carbone, who has exec produced series such as Netflix’s Floor Is Lava and CBS’ Tough As Nails, serves as showrunner.

He will exec produce alongside De Mol, Culvenor, Franklin, Mark van Achterberg, Eden Gaha and Wes Dening.