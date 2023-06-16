John Boyega Vows To Keep Calling Costar Jamie Foxx On ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Red Carpet

Jamie Foxx, please pick up the white courtesy phone. John Boyega is on the line.

Boyega and Teyonah Parris were caught on the red carpet for the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone, a Netflix film which also features Foxx. The actor is still recovering from a medical issue sustained in April, so was not present.

That didn’t stop his costars from giving him a shout-out.

“I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” Boyega said on the red carpet.

“I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling,” Boyega said. “He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!”

Parris was equally effusive, saying Foxx “brings such an energy to the set.”

“I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing. It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.”

They Cloned Tyrone will bow July 21 on Netflix. In the campy, played for laughs story, the stars discover an underground lab where clones are being manufactured in an effort to keep Black people docile.