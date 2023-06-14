Joe Buck & Oliver Hudson Podcast ‘Daddy Issues’ In The Works At Fox As Animated Series

Daddy Issues, the podcast hosted by NFL announcer Joe Buck and The Cleaning Lady star Oliver Hudson, is being developed into a TV series.

Fox is developing an animated sitcom based on the podcast.

It reunites Buck with Fox, where he previously served as an NFL and MLB announcer between 1994 and 2022 before moving to ESPN to cover Monday Night Football.

The series, which is in development with a script commitment, is an ensemble buddy comedy inspired by the podcast that follows the true-life experiences of best friends, Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, as they try to survive the numerous minefields that come with being dads, husbands and best friends.

Buck and Hudson will voice characters on the series and will exec produce. Maria Pepin will also exec produce with Margot Carmichael, who produced the podcast, serving as an executive consultant.

It comes from Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. Writers and showrunners will be announced once the writers strike is over.

The podcast has featured guests including Matthew McConaughey and Kenny Chesney. It sees Buck and Hudson, working fathers and long-time friends talking about being a father, son and brother navigating the world today. They explore raising kids, balancing work and home responsibilities, hobbies, sports, dad bods, sex and marriage.

Buck revealed the news on an episode of his daughter Natalie’s podcast Causing a Scene, which she hosts with Sara Gretzky and comes from PodcastOne.

“We have sold Daddy Issues as an animated sitcom to Fox,” he said. “I don’t want to say The Simpsons or Family Guy because you have to do something for 20+ years to get there, but it’s that kind of show. It’s Oliver and me as the two central figures, I am the son of a legendary football coach as opposed to the son of a legendary broadcaster and he’s the son of a musician, which he is, and we work at a prep school and he is a guidance counselor/music teacher.”

Buck revealed that the pilot episode has been written. “If they like it, then we’ll make this animated show and I’ll be back at Fox, this time as a sitcom voice,” he added.

Hudson is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Ziffren, and Buck is repped by CAA. Pepin and Carmichael are repped by VanderKloot Law.