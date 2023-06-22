House Sends Proposal To Impeach Joe Biden To Congressional Committees

A move to impeach Joe Biden over his immigration policies was pushed off to two congressional committees, as House Republicans avoided splitting their own caucus over the question of removing the president from office.

The House voted 219-208 along party lines to send the impeachment resolution to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) introduced the impeachment resolution, a move that created a bit of a tiff with another far right Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

It’ll now be up to the committees to pursue impeachment, but some Republicans believe it will be a distraction as members investigate the Biden administration on a number of other fronts.

Rep. James McGovern (D-MA) blasted the impeachment effort, telling members on the House floor, “Oh my God, Mr. Speaker. Let’s get real here. Nothing about this is serious — not the process, not the intentions of the resolution sponsor, not the impeachment case, not a single damn thing.” He noted that the vote was coming the day after Republicans voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his investigations of Donald Trump.

Boebert defended the impeachment effort, saying that it would “hold Joe Biden accountable for dereliction of one of his most basic duties in allowing an invasion to take place across our southern border. It has compromised the safety and security of the American people.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he was satisfied with sending the impeachment question to committee.He previously said that the question of removing Biden was premature and should go through committee first. A compromise resolution with Boebert avoided that scenario.

The House has impeached a president four times: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump in 2019 and 2021.