Actor-Comedian Jo Koy Joins ‘Here Lies Love’ Broadway Producing Team

Here Lies Love
Jo Koy Mike Miller Photography

EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian and Easter Sunday actor Jo Koy has joined the Broadway producing team of the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical Here Lies Love ahead of the show’s first preview performance on Saturday, June 17.

Here Lies Love is a celebration of Filipino culture,” Koy said in a statement, “and I’m so honored to be a part of this groundbreaking musical. For the first time, Broadway will get to see what we have always known, that Filipinos are some of the most talented entertainers.”

Using a dance club setting, Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos’ rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. A portion of the Broadway Theatre has been refashioned as a dance club, with part of the audience immersed in the environment.

Following its June 17 preview, Here Lies Love has an official opening at the Broadway on Thursday, July 20.

Conceived by composers Byrne and Fatboy Slim (with lyrics by Byrne, and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo), the musical was developed and is directed by Alex Timbers, with choreography by Annie-B Parson. Here Lies Love features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway, including Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos, Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos. Lea Salonga will appear for a five-week special guest engagement beginning Tuesday, July 11.

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, based on his life experiences and stand-up comedy. His fourth Netflix stand-up special Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally last September and he voices the character Bendo in the upcoming Netflix animated film Monkey King.

“On behalf of all of our producers,” said Diana DiMenna, “we welcome Jo Koy and his internationally renowned Pinoy Pride to our fully binational team.”

Koy is repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof +Fishman.

