‘Flying Wild Alaska’ Bush Pilot Jim Tweto Dies In Plane Crash Near Nome

Jim Tweto, the bush pilot featured in Discovery Channel’s 2011-2012 series Flying Wild Alaska, died in a small plane crash Friday near the coastal village of Shaktoolik, Alaska. He was 68.

Also killed in the crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff, was his passenger, a hunting and fishing guide named Shane Reynolds of Idaho.

“I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad,” wrote Tweto’s daughter Ariel Tweto on Instagram, adding, “He died doing what he truly loved and is now with uncle Ron up there soaring.”

According to Alaska State Troopers, the Cessna 180 was seen taking off around 11:48 a.m. Friday but apparently had difficulty climbing and soon crashed. The village of Shaktoolik is about 125 miles east of Nome.

Troopers recovered both bodies, and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Tweto’s family aviation business was featured in Discovery’s Flying Wild Alaska, and the pilot and his family were seen operating what was then known as their Era Alaska airline.

Daughter Ariel Tweto has since gone on to a voice acting career, voicing Kima in the Fox animated series The Great North.