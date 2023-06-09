You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Amazon Alum Jeff Blackburn Joins Roku Board

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Feasts On $8.8M In Previews
Read the full story

Jill Biden To Headline Los Angeles Fundraiser For President’s 2024 Reelection Campaign

Jill Biden
(Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images)

First Lady Jill Biden will headline a fundraiser next week in Los Angeles to raise money for Joe Biden’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The event will be a reception hosted by the Women’s Leadership Forum, Lisa Gilford, Cynthia Lindenbaum and Trudi Loh, according to the invite.

Related Story

Donald Trump Indicted In Classified Documents Case; CNN Obtains Transcript Of Key Audio Recording — Update

It will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of Biden’s re-election campaign, the DNC and state parties. The victory fund can collect contributions of up to $929,600 from individuals and $415,000 from political action committees.

This will be the first major in-person event in Los Angeles for Biden’s 2024 re-election bid since he announced in April.

The president is planning a trip to San Francisco the following week, from June 19-21, that includes a series of fundraising events in the Bay Area.

The first lady also is planning fund-raising events next week in New York and San Francisco.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad