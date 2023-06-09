Jill Biden To Headline Los Angeles Fundraiser For President’s 2024 Reelection Campaign

First Lady Jill Biden will headline a fundraiser next week in Los Angeles to raise money for Joe Biden’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The event will be a reception hosted by the Women’s Leadership Forum, Lisa Gilford, Cynthia Lindenbaum and Trudi Loh, according to the invite.

It will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of Biden’s re-election campaign, the DNC and state parties. The victory fund can collect contributions of up to $929,600 from individuals and $415,000 from political action committees.

This will be the first major in-person event in Los Angeles for Biden’s 2024 re-election bid since he announced in April.

The president is planning a trip to San Francisco the following week, from June 19-21, that includes a series of fundraising events in the Bay Area.

The first lady also is planning fund-raising events next week in New York and San Francisco.