Jesse Malin Says He’s Paralyzed From The Waist Down After Rare Spinal Stroke

Rock star Jesse Malin is opening up about his health a month after suffering a rare spinal stroke that has now left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Malin recently recalled the incident that took place on May 4. He said he was having dinner in NYC when he suffered a stroke within the spinal cord that gave him burning pain in his lower back that then transferred to his hips, thighs and heels.

“Everybody was standing above me like in Rosemary’s Baby, saying all these different things, and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body,” Malin told Rolling Stone in an interview.

He continued, “This is the hardest six weeks that I’ve ever had. I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body.”

Malin is keeping an optimistic outlook but says he has found it difficult to keep a positive mentality. The musician’s recovery process consists of physical therapy and is set to be discharged later this month.

“Just laying here and not being able to walk, it’s very humbling,” he said.

Malin added, “Even though I really believe it’s a temporary state, I’m not going to walk out of here tomorrow with a leather jacket and a cane and go hang out at the bar. It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of being in a wheelchair.”