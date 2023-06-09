Jerry Seinfeld And Jim Gaffigan Plan Joint Fall Arena Comedy Tour

Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will do a four-arena tour together this fall. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The upcoming dates include Friday, November 3, at the Chase Center in San Francisco; Saturday, November 4, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles; Friday, November 10, in Chicago; and Saturday, November 11, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

No details were provided on which comedian will go on first or if they will trade slots.

“Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years,” said Seinfeld. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

“I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of,” said Gaffigan. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Seinfeld’s eponymous TV show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards. It was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

He will star in the upcoming comedy film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote and produced.

Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer and multiplatinum recording artist.

He recently was recognized for being the first comedian to reach 1 billion streams on Pandora. Gaffigan will release his 10th comedy TV special this year.

Gaffigan plays as the lead in the well-reviewed sci-fi drama Linoleum and stars as Mr. Smee in Disney+’s Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time) Friday, June 16, via TicketMaster.