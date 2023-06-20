You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jensen Ackles “Would Want To” Play Batman In ‘The Brave & The Bold’ & Joked Pedro Pascal Would End Up Getting It

Pedro Pascal, Jensen Ackles and image of Batman & Robin
Pedro Pascal, Jensen Ackles and image of Batman & Robin Alberto Rodriguez / Getty Images / Craig Barritt / DC

As James Gunn and Peter Safran take the DC Universe in a new direction and casting is underway for Superman: Legacy, speculation for who the next Batman in The Brave and the Bold has grown.

Fans of the superhero genre have thrown out names for who they want the next Bruce Wayne to be and Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles recently addressed rumors he was up for the role.

“Uh, I don’t know. Even if I knew, I wouldn’t tell you,” Ackles at the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy. “I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes.”

Ackles joked that Pedro Pascal would probably get the part adding, “Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something.”

He continued, “Look, right now nobody’s talking about anything. There’s a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I’m good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up.”

It was recently confirmed that The Flash director Andy Muschietti would be directing The Brave and the Bold, story which features Batman and his son Damien Wayne, as Robin.

