Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Rumors On ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Cameo

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about appearing in 'The Hunger Games' prequel

Jennifer Lawrence is addressing rumors she filmed a cameo for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The No Hard Feelings star made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and host Andy Cohen read a viewer question about a rumor Lawrence would “appear in The Hunger Games prequel as Katniss’s grandmother” as the film takes place 49 years before the events of the first movie.

“Oh, ’cause I’m 49 in Hollywood years, huh?” Lawrence quipped.

She then said, “No, that’s not true,” denying she would make an appearance in the prequel film.

Cohen asked Lawrence if she took anything from The Hunger Games set and the Oscar winner said she took a bow and arrow and the boots “from like every movie” that she keeps in her closet.

Watch Lawrence on WWHL in the video posted below.

Jennifer Lawrence reacts to the rumors that she'll appear in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/SXnZAPEjS7 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 27, 2023

Lawrence played the role of Katniss Everdeen in all four films of The Hunger Games movie franchise based on the novel written by Suzanne Collins.

Collins wrote a prequel book called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which has been adapted into a film directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler star in the spinoff film as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird, respectively. The cast also includes Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set to be released on November 17.