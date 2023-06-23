Jennifer Lawrence Has Big Fear Of A Certain Type Of Actor

With some people, it’s ghosts. Others, dogs. Then there’s fears of heights, clowns, or puppets.

Jennifer Lawrence has a different dread: Method actors.

Lawrence came clean during the YouTube series “Hot Ones” that she would be “nervous” to work with a Method actor.

“I would be scared to work with somebody who’s Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?” Lawrence said. “That would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen another process that I’ve been curious about, because you don’t really know about them all the time.”

Lawrence actually worked with a Method actor when she teamed with Christian Bale on David O. Russell’s American Hustle. She attempted the technique herself in that gig.

“I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did ‘American Hustle’ when I worked with Chrisitan Bale and I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing like it was going to be 10 seconds or whatever until action, he would start getting ready,” Lawrence recalled. “And then I saw that and I was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ And then I started to do that.”