'Doctor Who': Bonnie Langford Returns To Reprise Mel Bush Role

Jennifer Aniston Teases That ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Is “A Good, Juicy One”

Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston is teasing the new season of The Morning Show ahead of its Apple TV+ premiere this fall.

The Friends alum plays a morning show anchor named Alex Levy on the Jay Carson-created drama and is opening up about what to expect in Season 3.

“It’s a good, juicy one,” Aniston told People. “Everybody’s getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone’s just walking the line. It’s a lot more sensual this year.”

Aniston shares the screen with Reese Witherspoon and they both executive produce de series. With Season 3 not even airing yet, the stars have already secured a fourth season. When the show returns this fall to the streamer, it’ll pick up right after Season 2 ended and as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the fictional network UBA.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Aniston teased the new season of The Morning Show and talked about Jon Hamm joining the show.

“Everybody has a secret. We’re revealing a lot of secrets. There’s definitely romance,” Aniston said. “Mr. Jon Hamm is a big one. We were very excited to get him. Isn’t he the nicest guy? He’s this very handsome leading man and then he’s got this funny and… it’s just so fabulous.”

The cast of the show also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Nicole Beharie, and many more. Steve Carell was also part of the show in its two first seasons.

