Jenna Bans/Bill Krebs Drama Pilot Starring Retta Not Going Forward At NBC, Will Be Shopped

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Girls reunion of Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs and Retta is not happening — at least not at NBC. The network has passed on the untitled drama pilot (fka Murder by the Book), starring Retta and written and executive produced by Bans and Krebs. The studio behind the pilot, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is expected to shop it. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The untitled Bans/Krebs project was one of two NBC drama pilots ordered this pilot season. The other, fka as Wolf, starring Zachary Quinto, remains in contention, I hear. A decision is expected in the next week as options on pilot casts are up June 30.

NBC earlier this month made calls on its two 2023 comedy pilots, picking up Justin Spitzer’s St. Denis Medical to series and passing on Amber Ruffin’s Non-Evil Twin.

The Bans/Krebs drama follows big city Instafamous book reviewer (Retta) who takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

In addition to starring, Retta serves as executive producer. Bans and Casey Kyber of Minnesota Logging Co. also executive produce, alongside Krebs.