You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

It Starts On The Page: Read ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Finale Script “Crown Jewels” By Shonda Rhimes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Cameron Speaks On Titan Submarine Loss: "Struck By The Similarity Of The Titanic Disaster Itself"
Read the full story

Jenna Bans/Bill Krebs Drama Pilot Starring Retta Not Going Forward At NBC, Will Be Shopped

Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs, Retta
Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs, Retta Universal Television/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Girls reunion of Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs and Retta is not happening — at least not at NBC. The network has passed on the untitled drama pilot (fka Murder by the Book), starring Retta and written and executive produced by Bans and Krebs. The studio behind the pilot, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is expected to shop it.

The untitled Bans/Krebs project was one of two NBC drama pilots ordered this pilot season. The other, fka as Wolf, starring Zachary Quinto, remains in contention, I hear. A decision is expected in the next week as options on pilot casts are up June 30.

NBC earlier this month made calls on its two 2023 comedy pilots, picking up Justin Spitzer’s St. Denis Medical to series and passing on Amber Ruffin’s Non-Evil Twin.

The Bans/Krebs drama follows big city Instafamous book reviewer (Retta) who takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

In addition to starring, Retta serves as executive producer. Bans and Casey Kyber of Minnesota Logging Co. also executive produce, alongside Krebs.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad