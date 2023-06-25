Jeffrey Katzenberg Tells Joe Biden To Embrace His Age Like Harrison Ford, Mick Jagger – Report

Forget about tripping over a sandbag. Jeffrey Katzenberg wants President Joe Biden to act like Mick Jagger.

The Wall St. Journal reports movie mogul Katzenberg has joined with other advisers to tell Biden to “own” his age and turn it into an asset. If Jagger (who turns 80 soon) and Ford (now 80) can still do it, Joe can lean into his longevity, the WSJ said, quoting sources.

Katzenberg is reported by the WSJ to have become “an influential outside adviser” in the last few months. The former studio head brings years of business experience, Hollywood storytelling bona fides, and a Rolodex of contacts in California’s entertainment and tech industry, the Journal contends.

“He is determined, and the thing about Jeffrey is there’s just no version that he takes no for an answer,” actor George Clooney said in an interview. “Jeffrey will call, and I will help.”

Katzenberg faces big challenges, the WSJ says, including Biden’s low approval ratings, a majority of Democrats who would rather he not run, and festering allegations of corruption.

Biden welcomed Katzenberg’s input, which brought an outside the Beltway perspective. Katzenberg was announced as one of seven national cochairs of Biden’s 2024 campaign. He is the only one who doesn’t hold elected office.

Katzenberg’s role is still evolving, the WSJ says, he could help raise as much as $2 billion and connect the campaign with technology, social media and messaging strategies by leaders.

Republicans don’t seem concerned, the WSJ reports.

“It’s another wealthy Hollywood celebrity whispering in the ear of a presidential candidate who is failing to connect with a working-class population that doesn’t feel like the administration is dealing with their economic concerns,” said Jesse Hunt, a Republican strategist.