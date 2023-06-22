Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says Melissa McBride Will Appear In ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff After All

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — who came to Norman Reedus’ defense last year when the actor was unfairly blamed for Melissa McBride’s exit from The Walking Dead spinoff — just dropped a tantalizing tip about the upcoming AMC drama.

In a tweet Thursday, Morgan posted a picture of Reedus and McBride as Daryl and Carol and said “well well. We’re sorry Norman … for talking oodles of shit to you when we thought Melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly…this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start). Goddamn it’s great seeing these two together! Can’t wait!”

A spokesperson for the show would not comment.

Well well. We’re sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn it’s great seeing these two together! Can’t wait! Xojd pic.twitter.com/yYwyTq5hAG — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 22, 2023

McBride, who starred in The Walking Dead, was set to appear in the so-called Carol-Daryl spinoff planned for this year — until she pulled out of the project in 2022 because of problems with the locale.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe,” AMC said in a startement last year. “Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Strangely, some of the show’s ardent fans placed on Reedus, who is set to star in the untitled spinoff. The chatter enraged Morgan, who unleashed his fury via Twitter last year.

“Some of you have gone WAY too far,” he wrote. “Attacking Norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY.”

On Thursday, Morgan engaged some readers who wondered whether those toxic fans will take credit for McBride returning to the project because they complained so much.

“Nope. Opposite. Toxic is toxic. Nobody wants to hear it. Read it. It’s just the love between Norm and Melissa is stronger than the bs from outside.”