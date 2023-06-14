Jay Leno & Adam Carolla Team Up For Comedy Fantasy Camp For Aspiring Comedians & Writers

Comedy fans, aspiring stand-up comedians and television writers take note. Adam Carolla and Jay Leno have partnered with producers of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp to launch the first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp, a four-day event which offers participants the opportunity to work with some of the most successful talent in the comedy industry. It will be held in Hollywood, CA, Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15.

In addition to Leno and Carolla, guest stars at the camp will include comics Alonzo Bodden, Brad Williams and writers Jeff Astroff (Friends), Liz Astroff (King of Queens), Steve Basilone (The Goldbergs), showrunner Kevin Hench (Tim Allen), with more to be announced.

Attendees of all levels, from beginners to advanced, will learn techniques, tips and lessons on all different types and aspects of comedy. The camp is primarily geared towards adults but is open to all ages.

Over the four days, attendees will develop their own stand-up routines and perform them on-stage, as well as participate in mentoring sessions, Q&A’s and masterclasses with comedians and writers like Carolla and Leno. Writers also will collaborate on writing skits, guided by experienced TV writers, and see their work performed by the aspiring comics. There will be a live comedy show at the Hollywood Improv, featuring all campers, who can pitch their own ideas to a panel of experienced producers and writers, providing a real-world industry experience.

“I look forward to working with this year’s class of Comedy Fantasy Camp attendees in Los Angeles this coming October, it will be a gas!” said Leno.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has been delivering dreams to music fans for the past 25 years.

“It’s time we bring that same energy and access to comedy fans,” said David Fishof, founder of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp. “This is a golden opportunity for anyone aspiring to break into comedy, whether as a stand-up comic or a TV writer.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Comedy Fantasy Camp to life,” Carolla added. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for attendees to learn the ropes from seasoned comedians and writers, and to get an inside look at the comedy industry.”