James Gunn On ‘Superman: Legacy’ Casting: “We’re Narrowing It Down”

James Gunn is opening up about all those casting rumors around Superman: Legacy. The DC co-head made an appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum where he gave an update on the process.

“Now that we’ve kind of done a lot of auditions, we’re narrowing it down,” Gunn said. “We’re not done yet.”

Gunn shot down stories about the auditions and the names attached to be the next Clark Kent in the DC Universe he’s building alongside co-head Peter Safran.

“There’s things in there that are completely false, but I I can’t go out there and say ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything,” Gunn added. “And by the way, it’s not the audience’s — at this point, I don’t think it’s the business of anyone who is screen testing for a role. That is a very private thing. Journalists have to do what they have to do. That’s their job. They’re trying to get hits.”

Gunn continued, “They find out some things from agencies, but here’s the problem — is that they find out some things from agencies that might be true. They find out other things from agencies, which are agencies pushing their clients and trying to pump it up, like ‘I think my client is testing!’ There’s a lot of nonsense that comes out of it, and that’s difficult, because there’s people out there that are supposedly testing that aren’t, and that must be difficult for them as people. And there’s other people that might be testing… and I think it’s a private thing between me and them.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy film director had previously blasted rumors around Superman: Legacy asking his Twitter followers not to believe anything unless it came from him or Safran.

Earlier this year, Safran teased the film saying, “It’s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”