James Gunn Says He’s “Blown Away” With ‘Superman: Legacy’ Auditions

James Gunn had a busy weekend auditioning to find the star of Superman: Legacy. The DC Studios co-head gave fans an update on the casting call.

“Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy,” the filmmaker shared on Bluesky social. “I’m blown away by some of these actors, among the best I’ve ever seen or worked with.”

Gunn confirmed he was on the new social platform after many speculated if it was the Guardians of the Galaxy director.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, with Gunn directing and writing the film. The movie kicks off the DC Universe Gunn and Peter Safran are building that they are calling “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” The film tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Gunn’s update on casting Superman comes after the director said he was “narrowing” down the list of actors set to portray the Man of Steel on the big screen. While appearing on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum he also took the time to dispel rumors around the names being thrown around to star in the superhero flick.

“There’s things in there that are completely false, but I I can’t go out there and say, ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything,” Gunn added. “And by the way, it’s not the audience’s — at this point, I don’t think it’s the business of anyone who is screen-testing for a role. That is a very private thing.”

Some of the names that have been reported to be in contention to play Superman include Nicholas Hoult (The Great), David Corenswet (The Politician) and Tom Brittney (Greyhound). Names to play Lois Lane include Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton).