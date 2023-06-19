James Gandolfini Remembered By ‘The Sopranos’ Co-Stars On 10-Year Anniversary Of His Death

It’s been ten years since James Gandolfini died and his co-stars from The Sopranos are remembering the late actor.

Michael Imperioli starred on the HBO drama and shared the screen with Gandolfini as Tony Soprano’s protégé Christopher Moltisanti. In commemoration of his death anniversary, Imperioli took to Instagram to share his favorite photo of himself with Gandolfini.

“Batman and Robin…my favorite picture of us. And I can’t help thinking where we ended up that night and what you said. That was one for the books,” Imperioli captioned the Instagram post.

He continued, “It’s so very strange that it’s 10 years today since you left us. Would love to have shot one more scene or had another laugh or one more late-night chat. Forever grateful to have done so much work together, to have spent so much time in your company and for all the generosity and kindness. Miss you lots as do so many on the planet.”

Edie Falco recently remembered Gandolfini and in an interview with Vanity Fair where she opened up about working with the late actor.

“He didn’t let himself get bossed around by a lot of the things that I let walk me around—this good-student mentality,” Falco said. “I always had to get the lines just right and do the blocking exactly the same every time. And I would watch him, and he was following something…bigger. And deeper. If he had an impulse to say something a little different, or to change the blocking, he just did it. And I was jealous that he had somehow gotten permission from himself to do that kind of thing.”

Joe Pantoliano, who co-starred with Gandolfini on The Sopranos, talked about his first day on the job and the kindness the actor showed him “in between takes” adding, “he looked me in the eye and he said, ‘Listen, it’s an honor and a pleasure to be working with you.'”

“It’s very hard for an actor coming into a show—a lot of actors are day players, or they’re on an episode with two scenes. But he always went out of his way to make sure that everybody was comfortable.” Pantoliano said.

Gandolfini’s son, Michael, honored his late father on Father’s Day sharing a throwback photo of himself as a kid with his dad standing behind him.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad. I love you. Today, tomorrow, and everyday. I miss you, I love you,” Michael captioned.

Gandolfini died at the age of 51 from a heart attack on June 19, 2013, while vacationing in Rome. The actor is best known for his portrayal of mob boss Tony Soprano on HBO’s The Sopranos which earned him multiple Emmy awards.