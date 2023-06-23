James Cameron Says Titanic Sub’s Design Was “A Horrible Idea” Based On A “Fundamental Flaw”

In multiple interviews yesterday, Titanic director James Cameron harshly criticized the OceanGate, the company that designed, built and operated the small submarine Titan, which officials now believe suffered a “catastrophic implosion” as it dove down to tour the wreck of the Titanic. Five people were killed as a result.

Cameron has descended to the wreck over 30 times. He also designed and built his own submersible which he piloted solo 35,787 below sea level into the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific. That’s about three times deeper than where Titanic wreck sits. The 2014 film Deepsea Challenge 3D documented the accomplishment.

Cameron’s sub was also experimental, but the director stressed that he did not take on passengers. The dive was a chance he took on himself without allowing anyone else to share that risk.

Chief among Cameron’s criticisms was OceanGate’s decision making around the hull of its submersible. Cameron said that if he were designing a vehicle to carry passengers he would put it through certification and test protocols with one of the big names in that business, such as the American Bureau of Shipping. That was not the case for Titan.

“I think it was unconscionable that this group did not go through that rigorous process,” he told CNN.

In fact, a whistle-blowing employee raised alarms about OceanGate in 2018 over its decision to operate its subs as experimental vessels, rather and seeking certification.

Asked about the carbon composite used in Titan’s experimental design, Cameron said, “It’s completely inappropriate for a vessel that sees external pressure.” He went on to say that carbon fiber is very helpful when used for applications subject to internal pressure, like scuba tanks. But, he said, “for something that’s seeing external pressure, all of the advantages of composite material go away and all the disadvantages come into play.”

He stressed that there was nothing controversial about that evaluation.

“These were known things. They were known to the engineering community.”

The Oscar-winner says he now regrets he did not speak up about it.

“I thought it was a horrible idea. I wish I’d spoken up, but I assumed somebody was smarter than me, you know, because I never experimented with that technology, but it just sounded bad on its face,” Cameron told Reuters.

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein pointed out to CNN on Friday Morning that Cameron himself had taken risks with his own experimental craft

“[Cameron] himself has pushed the limits of technology and operations in pursuit of his expeditions so it kind of comes with the territory and I kind of again wish we would hold off judgment and just see exactly what the data comes back with.”

Cameron, of course, had already pointed out that it was only his own life he was risking with his experimental craft, not those of passengers.

Sohnlein did indicate respect for Cameron’s knowledge and experience.

“The deep ocean exploration community is a small community. We generally all know each other and in general we respect each other. Jim’s obviously a very experienced ocean explorer and also well regarded but as he knows, and we all know, working underwater in these conditions is a very risky operation.”

The director, for his part said that after gathering his own data from sources within the submersible community, he’d come to a conclusion about what happened on Monday, three days before the Coast Guard announced the same conclusion.

“The only scenario that I could come up with in my mind that could account for that was an implosion — a shock wave event so powerful that it actually took out a secondary system that has its own pressure vessel and its own battery power supply, which is the transponder that the (mother) ship uses to track where the sub is,” Cameron told Anderson Cooper.

“I couldn’t think of any other scenario in which a sub would be lost where it lost comms and navigation at the same time, and stayed out of touch, and did not surface,” Cameron said. “I was also told, and I don’t have confirmation on this, that they were on descent, they were a couple hundred meters above the sea floor and they dropped their weights. Now, the only way for the ship to know that they had dropped their ascent weights – which would be an emergency abort – is if they had called that in.”

Asked about OceanGate touting a safety feature of acoustic sensors built into the hull of the ship meant to sound the alarm if the composite material was compromised, Cameron compared them to sensors on an airplane that tells you your engine is on fire: It doesn’t help a whole lot if you’re already up at 20,000 feet.

“To me that’s cold comfort. I think that if you’re building a hull where you have to have sensors to tell you that it’s failing [while it’s] in the process of failing, you have no business designing subs…They touted it as a good thing, I believe, as a safety protocol. But I consider it a bad thing, because it sheds light on the fundamental flaw of their design.”

He later compared the incident to the fate of the very ship whose wreck the Titan and its passengers sought to explore.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet, he steamed up full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result,” Cameron said. “And for a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing, it’s really quite surreal.”