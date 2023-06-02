Jacky Oh Dies: ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Was 32

Jacky Oh, who appeared as part of the “Wild ‘N Out” sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show television series, has died. No details were given on the cause of her death, which was reportedly in Miami and confirmed by a post on the show’s Instagram page. She was 32.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a BET Media Group spokesperson wrote. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky Oh was romantically linked with fellow “Wild ‘N Out’ cast member DC Young Fly. She was no longer on the long-running series, and was reportedly working as a realtor.

The couple shares three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince.