Jack Wright, Jesse Leigh Join ‘Ctrl Alt Del’; ‘Ulam: Main Dish’ Sets Release With Freestyle; Jackie Martling Doc ‘Joke Man’ Unveils Premiere Date – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: TikTok star Jack Wright and Jesse Leigh (Rutherford Falls) are set to make their feature film acting debuts in the indie drama Ctrl Alt Del, marking the feature directorial debut of Eastsiders‘ Kit Williamson. The pair joins an ensemble that also includes Jason Priestley, Laurel Marsden, Elsie Fisher, Mena Suvari, Cheyenne Jackson, Angel Parker, Shiv Pai and Navia Robinson, as previously announced.

Ctrl Alt Del follows disaffected teen Ava (Marsden) and her estranged filmmaker father Greyson (Priestley) as they try to reconnect in the aftermath of a tragic incident prompted by his latest movie. Wright will play Jesse, the high school athlete and heartthrob who is Cameron’s (Pai) best friend. Jesse has a crush on Ava and the feeling is mutual. Leigh portrays Lin, a 16-year-old student who identifies as trans and bears the brunt of bullying at school.

Amir Ohebsion and Arash Homampour wrote the script, and the former will also produce alongside Sam Okun, who produces under his Sam Okun Productions banner. Homampour will executive produce, with Nick Lyon, Lachlan Towle, Christian Jean and Constantinos Yiallourides serving as co-producers. Wright is repped by Buchwald and Additive Creative; Leigh by AEFH, MC Talent Management and Schreck Rose Dapello.

***

Freestyle Digital Media

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has picked up North American rights to the Filipino food documentary Ulam: Main Dish from writer-director Alexandra Cuerdo, slating it for release on VOD on July 11.

Ulam: Main Dish demonstrates how Filipino food, long considered the underdog of Asian cuisines, is having its moment at last. The film was chosen by the late culinary titan Jonathan Gold as centerpiece screening for the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl in 2017, and went on to galvanize the Filipino food movement, inspiring chefs around the world to open new Filipino restaurants.

Alexandra Cuerdo produced alongside John Floresca and Rey Cuerdo, with Paul Puzon and Mia Manlunas serving as executive producers. Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire the film directly with filmmakers Alexandra Cuerdo and Rey Cuerdo of Kidlat Entertainment. Watch its trailer below.

***

Jackie Martling in Joke Man Ian Karr

EXCLUSIVE: Random Media has set a premiere date for its documentary Joke Man on comedian Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling, announcing that it will hit iTunes, Apple and Amazon beginning July 18th.

Also a radio personality, author, actor and musician, Martling is famous for being the head writer of The Howard Stern Show for 18 years, and even more infamous for leaving that position. The doc directed and produced by Ian Karr follows his improbable journey from his fledgling days of comedy on Long Island, through his time as one of the “Beatles of Radio,” to his success as an author and actor. Notables speaking on camera about what makes Martling truly unique include Willie Nelson, Penn Jillette, Artie Lang, Sean Young and Mark Cuban.

Ronni Thomas produced the film and also served as its editor.

***