Jack Kirby Son Challenges ‘Stan Lee’ Disney+ Documentary Narrative

The new Disney+ documentary on the life of Marvel Comics editor Stan Lee has drawn flak from his cocreator’s son.

Disney+’s documentary, Stan Lee, has been challenged by Neal Kirby, who posted a series of tweets with the assistance of his daughter, Jillian Kirby. The complaint states that Lee receives far too much credit for creating the Fantatic Four, the Incredible Hulk, and other Marvel characters that Kirby had a hand in bringing to life.

“Are we to assume Lee had a hand in creating every Marvel character? Are we to assume that it was never the other cocreator that walked into Lee’s office and said, ‘Stan I have a great idea for a character!’ According to Lee, it was always his idea. Lee spends a fair amount of time talking about how and why he created the Fantastic Four, with only one fleeting reference to my father.”

Neal wrote that Lee relied on others for major plot points.

“It should be noted and is generally accepted that Stan Lee had a limited knowledge of history, mythology, or science. On the other hand, my father’s knowledge of these subjects, to which I and many others can personally attest, was extensive. Einstein summed it up better; ‘More the knowledge, lesser the ego. Lesser the knowledge, more the ego.’”

Neal Kirby said he has had enough of the Stan Lee myth, and is defending all the writers and artists whose work was overshadowed.

The post concludes, “It’s way past time to at least get this one chapter of literary/art history right. ‘Nuff said.”

