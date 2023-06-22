Jack Hanna, Television Animal Advocate And Talk Show Staple, Is Battling Alzheimer’s

Jack Hanna, who hosted several television shows on animals and was a regular presence on late night talk shows, is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, his family has revealed in an interview with his hometown media outlet.

In a talk with the Columbus Dispatch, Hanna’s family has spoken for the first time about his condition, and that’s prompted an outpouing of support. Hanna is now living in Montana with family members.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering its guests the ability to send notes of love and support. Hanna served in the director role at the Columbus Zoo for 42 years before retiring in 2020.

Before the onset of his disease, Hanna was well-known for animal demonstrations on talk shows hosted by Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and James Corden, He also hosted the syndicated TV show “Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures” from 1993 to 2008, “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild,” which started in 2007, and “Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown,” which ended in 2020.

A message posted to his Twitter account by a family member said they welcomed the Dispatch into their home for “a real-world look into living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

“While Dad/Jack is still mobile, his mind fails him, the light in his eyes has dimmed, and we miss who he was each & every moment of the day,” the post reads.