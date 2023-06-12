ITV Orders Trans Child Facility Doc; ‘Canada’s Ultimate Challenge’ Creator Staffs Up; ‘Dennis & Gnasher’ Firm Hire; Canadian Media’s Climate Change Pledge — Global Briefs

ITV Orders Trans Child Facility Doc

ITV has greenlit a documentary series exploring the rise and fall of the UK’s only dedicated NHS service for trans children. The Tavistock Centre’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) has attracted plenty of headlines over the past few years and The Clinic will probe what happened at the treatment center, which was recently ordered to close – leaving thousands of children in medical limbo. Rogan Productions Scotland is producing. “The Tavistock GIDS clinic has been such an important story not just for anyone interested in trans issues, but the wider discussion over recent years around gender,” said EP Mark Hedgecoe. “It has been utterly fascinating to be able to talk to many of those involved, on all sides, and piece together what has happened there over the years.”

‘Canada’s Ultimate Challenge’ Creator TGC Staffs Up

LA’s TGC Global Entertainment is staffing up. The formats and unscripted company has drafted in a handful of international sales agents following its launch in January. Cecilia Ingebrigtsen has joined to oversee Europe and Nordic sales after leaving Magnify Media earlier this year, as Magnify’s catalogue was subsumed into parent ITV Studios. Ex-NENT Studios, Warner Bros International Television and Twentieth Century Fox Television exec Jess Khanom takes on sales and acquisitions Australia, New Zealand, Turkey and the Middle East and North Africa region; Malgorzata Gudel, another former Magnify exec who has been working at Monolith Films, is handling Central and Eastern Europe; Ex-All3Media International and BBC Studios sales exec Janel Downing takes on Latin America and Hispanic North America; and Paulina Eklund, who worked at Dick Clark Productions and Nordic World, will be Global Distribution Consultant. A third Magnify alumni, Jane Baker, is named Business Affairs Executive and Philip D’Amour will run post production for finished programs out of LA. TGC’s competition format for CBC, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, was recently renewed for a second season after we tipped it to be a global seller in our Mip TV round up.

‘Dennis & Gnasher’ Seller Jetpack Signs Global Sales Boss

Wildbrain alum Rebecca ‘Kido’ Lugo is to head up global sales for Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed seller Jetpack Distribution. Lugo will drive the sale of all content within Jetpack’s catalog, working with broadcasters and VoD platforms to find homes for the company’s kids and family roster. She will be spending the week at the Annecy International Animation Festival and joins after a near-decade-long Wildbrain stint. She will be based in Toronto and report to CEO Dominic Gardiner, who said: “This is an integral role at Jetpack. Rebecca has brilliant experience and established relationships with broadcasters and platforms across the globe.”

Canadian Media Firms Unite For Climate Change Pledge

CBC/Radio-Canada, Blue Ant Media and Bell Media are among the Canadian media companies who’ve united to form a coalition dedicated to increasing environmentally sustainable change. Announced at the Banff Media Festival yesterday, the Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability also includes the likes of Corus Entertainment, Rogers Sports & Media, TFO, TV5 and Wildbrain. Each partner has pledged to consider how they can embed sustainability into their original productions, with best practise shared across the group to increase the collective impact and speed of change and avoid duplication of processes. News and current affairs are excluded.