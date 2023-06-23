Revealed: ITV Tried To Poach ‘Gogglebox’ Earlier This Year

EXCLUSIVE: In a move that would have shaken up the UK broadcasting landscape, ITV attempted to poach Channel 4’s Gogglebox earlier this year, just a few months before saying it was mulling a bid for the show’s production outfit.

Deadline can reveal that ITV programs boss Kevin Lygo, who is said to be a huge Gogglebox fan, held exploratory conversations with Studio Lambert over switching the show from one commercial broadcaster to the other several months ago.

Gogglebox’s contract is renewed roughly once every three years, we understand, and it was mid-contract when Lygo made contact. At present, the show is staying put on Channel 4.

Were Gogglebox to move to ITV, the deal would undoubtedly be the biggest in UK broadcasting since The Great British Bake Off switched from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017. Shows moving channel has popularized in recent years, with Channel 4 also picking up UKTV’s Taskmaster and BBC quiz Eggheads revived at Channel 5, amongst others.

Gogglebox has been an absolute behemoth for Channel 4 and would be a major loss for the network. Behind Bake Off, it is the youth-skewing broadcaster’s second-biggest show, drawing millions of viewers per week and winning numerous awards across 21 seasons and five celebrity seasons down the years.

The heart-warming format documents families and groups of friends around the nation who are filmed for their observations and reactions to the previous week’s TV from their own homes. The show has turned many of its contributors into icons and has been part of the British cultural zeitgeist for more than a decade.

Producer Studio Lambert is arguably the most successful British unscripted producer in the country, having also forged The Traitors, Come Dine With Me and Race Across the World, amongst others, in recent years.

Notably, Lygo’s bid came in the weeks leading up to ITV declaring its interest in Studio Lambert owner All3Media, which is reportedly up for sale at a valuation of around £1B ($1.3B).

ITV responded to media speculation regarding the All3Media deal on June 16 by saying it is “actively exploring the possible acquisition,” while stressing “there can be no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place.”

Competition issues

With Lygo’s Gogglebox bid in mind, sources with knowledge of the All3Media situation told Deadline competition issues could arise were ITV to push on with the acquisition.

In reality, ITV owning All3Media would mean the commercial broadcaster taking control of a whole host of production companies that make shows for its main rival Channel 4, such as Lime Pictures, which produces Hollyoaks, along with Studio Lambert.

Sources speculated that the competition regulator would likely become involved if the deal proceeds.

Other major players such as Banijay or Fremantle may throw their hats in the ring for All3Media and there are a number of mechanisms by which the super-indie could be broken up. The company is part-owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and part-owned by ITV shareholder Liberty Global, and one option beyond an outright ITV buy would be for Liberty Global to retain a stake, allowing WBD to trim its considerable debt pile. All3Media, WBD and Liberty Global are not commenting on the deal.

ITV, Channel 4 and Studio Lambert declined to comment on the Gogglebox bid.