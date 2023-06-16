ITV “Actively Exploring” Potential $1.3B Deal To Acquire ‘The Traitors’ Producer All3Media

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
ITV has said that it is “actively exploring” a potential £1B ($1.3B) deal to acquire All3Media, the UK super-producer behind The Traitors.

In a statement to shareholders on Friday morning, ITV responded to a Reuters report overnight, making clear that Britain’s biggest ad-funded broadcaster was a contender to buy All3Media.

ITV said a deal with All3Media’s parent companies Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global was “no certainty.” It added: “A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”

ITV has grown its production arm, ITV Studios, into one of the most powerful content creators in the world over the past decade. All3Media would represent its biggest acquisition to date and it could attract the attention of competition authorities.

Deadline understands that Banijay is likely to take a look at All3Media, while the company could also attract interest from RTL-owned Fremantle, which has been actively acquiring in recent years.

The Daily Telegraph first revealed last month that Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global have engaged bankers at JP Morgan to conduct an auction for All3Media.

The company is one of the UK’s most prestigious production groups, boasting around 50 production labels that make shows including Fleabag, The Tinder Swindler and upcoming Netflix show Squid Game: The Challenge.

All3Media has been under Discovery and Liberty Global’s control for nearly a decade after selling to the U.S. media giants for £500M in 2004. Discovery merged with Warner Bros. last year.

All3Media revenues rose 32% to a record £867M in 2021, according to accounts filed at the UK’s Companies House. Its earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation stood at £84M.

