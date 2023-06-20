‘It Starts On The Page’: Read ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Script “That’s Amore” By Mike White

Editor’s note: Deadline’s It Starts on the Page features 10 standout drama series scripts in 2023 Emmy contention. It showcases the critical role writer’s work plays in a show’s success. All materials (the script and writers intro) were submitted before the WGA strike began on May 2.

A rare good thing to come out of the pandemic, Mike White’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus originated as a one-off limited series designed to take place in a quarantine-friendly location where the cast and crew could live and film safely isolated from the rest of the world.

That Hawaii-set, money-themed first season was a smash, spawning a franchise whose second installment took the action to Sicily, focusing on sex. Season 2 also left the confines of its luxury resort setting to explore nearby areas, which is showcased in Episode 5, “That’s Amore,” written and directed by White.

In it, sexual and other tensions between couples Ethan & Harper and Cameron & Daphne boil over during a wine-testing trip. Albie is surprised by the realization that Lucia charges for sex but ultimately proceeds with the relationship. And Tanya and Portia join Quentin for a visit to Palermo where Portia and Jack dine and dash while exploring the town while Tanya has a profound, foreboding reaction to a performance of Madama Butterfly and its heroine’s tragic story. The episode also serves one of the biggest, jaw-dropping White Lotus cliffhanger twists when Tanya gets a glimpse of Jack and his “uncle” Quentin having sex in the final seconds.

Here is the script of Episode 5 with an introduction by White about his state of mind while writing “That’s Amore” and the episode’s pivotal role shifting Season 2 into high gear. The White Lotus is competing in the drama categories this year after sweeping the Emmy longform field in 2022 with 10 wins, including three for White, for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Writing and Directing.

The episode, “That’s Amore”, was composed in a state of total delirium. At this point in the writing, I am deep into the second month of frenzied typing. I have not been sleeping well or eating much at all. The freshness I felt at the start is long gone and I’m not close enough to the end to be confident that it’s all going to work out.



I am obsessed with finishing and desperate to sustain my momentum – even though what I really need to do is step away from the computer. Instead, I sleep with it next to my pillow in case I come up with any good lines in the night. I usually don’t.



I chose this script because it was here – for the season’s narrative – where the rubber met the road. All the balls were now in the air, the plot twists had fully launched and either the whole fragile enterprise was going to fly or fall flat. Reading this draft over in Taormina, tweaking from espresso, I remember thinking, “This is pretty juicy. Maybe this might actually work?”



Whether it ultimately did or not would be decided later, by others. But for me, it was a hopeful moment. I turned the computer off, left it on its desk and for the first time in six weeks, slept through the night.

