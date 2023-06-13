It Starts On The Page: Read ‘The Good Fight’ Series Finale Script “The End Of Everything” By Robert King & Michelle King

Editor’s note: Deadline’s It Starts on the Page features 10 standout drama series scripts in 2023 Emmy contention. It showcases the critical role writer’s work plays in a show’s success. All materials (the script and writers intro) were submitted before the WGA strike began on May 2.

When viewers of The Good Fight pressed play on the series finale aptly titled, “The End Of Everything,” they are reunited with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), the bold and badass high-powered attorney who found herself at a crossroads throughout Season 6. The world was falling apart around her and so she fell, too.

Much like Diane who was ready to burn it all down and start fresh, so was the City of Chicago which was reeling from racial injustice and oppression when citizens took to the streets to fight for their rights. And although the series finale doesn’t provide a magical conclusion for Diane and Chicago, it’s certainly the beginning of a more hopeful future.

“The End of Everything” was written by series creators Robert and Michelle King and directed by Robert King. Here is the script with an introduction from the Kings, in which they discuss the theme of The Good Fight‘s final season, share some highlights from the finale, including changes to their script, and address the eerie timing of the closer’s prophetic ending.

The Good Fight has always been a therapeutic show to write. We deal with the news of the current moment by writing about the news of the current moment. It’s not about creating a Donald-Trump-like character in a college setting, or exploring Supreme Court corruption but in 16th century England. Donald Trump is Donald Trump. His pee tape is his pee tape. And January 6th is January 6th.



With this last season, we wanted to deal with the feeling that America was teetering toward civil war, and that if there was such a war it would involve a slow desensitization of the public to growing violence. The battlefield would be watched from the 22nd floor of an office building between Zoom meetings, not the hills of Gettysburg. That’s what this episode is about.



We hope you enjoy the script, but it’s even better to see the episode. There are some cool Sarah Steele ad-libs. There are some lovely moments between Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. And John Cameron Mitchell is a kick.



But anyway, thanks for taking a look. This episode ends with Trump announcing his fictional second run for President, and five days after it streamed, Trump announced his real run for President. Just wanted that to be noted.

Click below to read the script.