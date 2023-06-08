‘Ironheart’: Anji White Part Of Main Cast Of Disney+ Series

Anji White is a series regular in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ limited series Ironheart Deadline has learned.

The six-episode Ironheart, created by Chinaka Hodge, stars Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

White is believed to be playing Rir’s mom, Ronnie. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

Previously announced cast for Ironheart, which has wrapped production, also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Paul Calderón and Cree Summer.

Additionally, as Deadline reported, Sacha Baron Cohen is said to be playing for a role, believed to be a comic book villain, likely Mephisto.

Chicago native White is probably best known for her role as Dibrell Smutney in Season 4 of FX’s Fargo. She has also appeared in The Chi, 4400, Empire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. and feature film Hope Springs Eternal. Stage credits include the Court Theatre’s production of For Colored Girls (Jeff Award for Best Ensemble) and the Chicago premiere of Sunset Baby (Equity Jeff nomination- Best Actress, Black Excellence Awards nomination, Black Theatre Alliance Award- Best Actress). White is repped by Paonessa Talent Agency and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.