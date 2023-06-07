You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Chris Licht Out At CNN After Rocky 13-Month Tenure
The Iron Sheik Dies: Wrestling Star Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri Was 81

Iron Sheik
The Iron Sheik, 2006 Bobby Bank/WireImage

The man born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri but known to millions of pre wrestling fans as The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.

His death was announced on his official Twitter page. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik,” the announcement reads, “but we also take solace unknowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.

MORE TO COME…

