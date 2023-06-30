‘Invasion’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date At Apple; First-Look Photos

Skip to main content
Apple TV+ has set Wednesday, August 23 for the Season 2 premiere of acclaimed sci-fi series Invasion, from Simon Kinberg and David Weil. The series will debut with the first episode of its 10-episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, on Apple TV+. 

Created by Kinberg and Weill and executive produced by Boat Rocker, Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

Season 2 picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all out war against the humans.

Invasion received an early Season 2 renewal, ahead of its Season 1 finale in 2021.

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+,” said Kinberg. “It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

In addition to Kinberg and Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O’Connell Marsh serve as executive producers.

Check out the first-look photos for Season 2 above and below.

