International Cinematographers Guild Appoints National Executive Director

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) named Alex Tonisson as its new National Executive Director Saturday afternoon during a meeting of its Executive Board in Los Angeles.

Initially hired as the Western Region Director of the Guold in June 2019, Tonisson is described as a 19-year vet of the labor movement. He has served as the interim National Executive Director (NED) since early May, succeeding interim NED Chaim Kantor and former ICG National Director Rebecca Rhine. In the role, Tonisson will be responsible for advancing the Guild’s interests during what they described today as a “period of disruption, change, and opportunity for the television and motion picture industry.”

Related Story Cinematographers Guild Announces Nominations For 60th Annual Publicists Awards

Tonisson will lead critical negotiations on behalf of the ICG and administer the guild’s local agreement with producers. He will also supervise a full-time staff of more than 65 employees and work closely with other IATSE Local and International chapters to drive progress for the union.

Prior to joining Local 600, Tonisson served as Director of Field Services for the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE Local 21), co-chair of the Golden Gate Bridge Labor Coalition, and was appointed as a Commissioner to the City and County of San Francisco Citizens’ Government Obligation Bond Oversight Committee. He also worked as a Senior Political Community Organizer with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). In 2004, Tonisson helped pass the Mental Health Services Act as the Northern California Field Organizer on California’s statewide Proposition 63 campaign.

“I am excited for this opportunity to continue the important work that ICG does, including the crucial support the Guild provides during this industry-wide strike that has impacted so many of our members,” said Tonisson. “During this critical moment of technology-driven change in film and the arts – it’s my honor to represent the best interests of our members who include some of the most brilliant, creative and talented individuals in our industry.”

Chris Silano, National Vice President of the ICG, added: “Alex’s appointment is a positive step forward for the ICG/ His long-standing history in the labor movement, coupled with his proven success leading the guild in multiple capacities, speaks volumes to how well positioned he is to formally take the reins as our National Executive Director.”