‘Inside The NFL’ Rushes To The CW After Paramount+ Dropped Weekly Series

The CW continues it push into sports.

The network has picked up the rights to highlights and analysis series Inside The NFL. It comes after the weekly series was dropped by Paramount+ earlier this year.

The move marks the first time that the series, which has been running since 1977, largely on HBO and then briefly on Showtime, has aired on broadcast television.

It will debut on September 5 at 8pm. It will also stream on The CW app.

It comes after The CW made the controversial decision to air the LIV Golf League and has been making noise about wanting to increase its sports coverage.

Produced by NFL Films, The CW is now looking for new hosts and producers. Previous hosts have included Dan Marino, Phil Simms, James Brown, Cris Carter, Cris Collinsworth, Brandon Marshall and Ray Lewis.

“We are excited to partner with NFL Films and welcome Inside The NFL to the CW Sports family,” Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “For almost five decades, Inside The NFL has been an industry leader in showcasing can’t-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.”

“Generations of football fans have grown up watching Inside The NFL,” added Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films. “It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot Inside The NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”