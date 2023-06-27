‘Inside Amy Schumer’: Comedy Central Nixes Plans To Air Season 5 After Variety Show Pulled From Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Amy Schumer was one of a number of titles unceremoniously pulled from Paramount+ this week, as revealed by Deadline.

Now it has emerged that Season 5 of the show – the first in more than six years – won’t air on the linear Comedy Central network as announced.

The return of Inside Amy Schumer, a sketch comedy series created and hosted by the comedian, was first unveiled as part of Paramount+’s lineup in February 2021. In May 2022, it was revealed that the show would also air on Comedy Central, which had originated the first four seasons of the show.

Season 5 of the show, which premiered on the streamer in October, saw Schumer visit Colorado, witness a murder, go on The Bachelor, watch Uncut Gems and yell at a parade.

It featured the likes of Olivia Wilde, Ellie Kemper, Bridget Everett, Jesse Williams and Yamaneika Saunders.

The series is produced by Jax Media and MTV Entertainment Studios with Schumer, Daniel Powell and Brooke Posch as exec producers.