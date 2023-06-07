‘In Her Car’: Beta, ZDFneo & France Télévisions Board Gaumont’s Ukrainian War Drama

Beta Film, Germany’s ZDFneo and France Télévisions have boarded Gaumont’s Ukrainian war drama In Her Car.

Showran by Eugen Tunik, the 10-part series is set during the early days of the Ukraine War and draws on the lived experiences of Kyivans scrambling for shelter following the Russian invasion in February 2022. Each episode follows local therapist Lydia (How is Katia? star Anastasia Karpenko) shuttling a different person to safety. Told from inside the protagonist’s car, the series will explore different tales of resilience and civic responsibility and each passenger has a very own and touching story to tell.

ZDFneo and France Télévisions will air alongside Ukraine’s Starlight Media, while Beta is handling international sales. Gaumont set up and closed the international financing and co-production alliance.

“In Her Car emphasizes the power of human stories that cut through borders and conflicts,” said Veronika Kovacova, Beta’s EVP International Sales & Acquisitions CEE. “The courage, commitment and professionalism of the talented creatives involved in the realization of In Her Car under most difficult conditions is more than impressive.”

In Her Car is one of a number of Ukrainian drama series to have emerged since the war started almost 18 months ago, with several broadcasters combining on the likes of anthology series Those Who Stayed.

Beta Group MD Moritz von Kruedener unveiled the news during a NEM keynote Wednesday afternoon.