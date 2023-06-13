IFC Films & Cinetic Media Vets Laura Sok & Kate McEdwards Launch PR & Strategy Firm Track Shot

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime IFC Films and Cinetic Media PR colleagues Laura Sok and Kate McEdwards are launching new PR and strategy firm, Track Shot.

Track Shot will be based in New York City and work across independent, foreign and genre films as well as distribution strategy. The duo brings more than two decades in the publicity and communications field as well as a deep knowledge of the distribution landscape. Sok and McEdwards have built and led hundreds of film campaigns during their careers working in-house and alongside major distributors on the agency side. Previously, they led PR efforts for IFC Films, IFC Midnight, Sundance Selects, IFC Films Unlimited (streaming service) and most recently Shudder and RLJE.

Their final campaign for IFC Films was Matt Johnson’s chart-topping BlackBerry. This year they also launched Kyle Edward Ball’s breakthrough feature Skinamarink for Shudder/IFC Films.

Among their many successful campaigns at IFC for both awards and arthouse success were Audrey Diwan’s Happening, Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, Dave Franco’s The Rental, Chloe Okuno’s The Watcher, Paul Dano’s Wildlife, Sean Durkin’s The Nest, Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale, Andrew Siemen’s Resurrection, Nicole Riegel’s Holler, Paul Verhoven’s Benedetta, Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s Official Competition, Robert Connelly’s The Dry, Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet, Claire Denis’ Let the Sunshine In and Both Sides of the Blade; Jacques Audiard’s Paris, 13th District, Ethan Hawke’s Blaze, Eskil Vogt’s The Innocents, Sam Pollard’s MLK/FBI, Natalie Erika James’s Relic, Vaclav Marhoul’s The Painted Bird, Stephen Frears’ The Lost King, Josh Ruben’s Werewolves Within, Hirokazu Koreeda’s The Truth, Kent Jones’ Diane and Laura Moss’ Birth/Rebirth.

At Cinetic, the duo worked together for two years on accounts for Neon, Amazon, IFC Films, Magnolia, The Orchard, Netflix and FilmNation. Notable film festival launches and theatrical campaigns included The Rider, The Big Sick, Sorry to Bother You, Patti Cake$, Wonderstruck, First They Killed My Father, The Guilty, Thelma, The Hero and I, Tonya.

They also led the 20th anniversary efforts for IFC Films, and were integral in constructing the 2020 drive-in release and promotion strategy during Covid for The Wretched, Relic and Rental.