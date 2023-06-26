Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson Lead King Charles III Environmental Short; ‘Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem’ Launch Date; SkyShowtime Hires – Global Briefs

Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson Lead King Charles III Environmental Short

Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson and Glenn Close have featured in a short film launching King Charles III’s RE:TV YouTube channel. The stars make up four of 19 actors and environnentalists who revisit lines from the King’s most inspiring speeches over the last 50 years in The Speeches: 50 Years of Speaking Up For the Planet. Produced by The Real Mo Farah indie Atomized Studios, today’s short film was filmed across the UK. The film marks the launch of the King’s RE: TV YouTube channel. He started RE: TV in 2020 when he was still Prince to showcase sustainable solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis, and the platform has made more than 100 films, generating more than 10 million views via its website, social channels and partnerships with the likes of Bloomberg and Waterbear, according to RE:TV. The film was EPd by Zad Rodgers and Dan Watt-Smith, directed by Anatole Sloan, produced by Zoe Evans and the production manager was Alana O’Neill. Music was composed by Nathan Klein and recorded live at Air Edel Studios London.

Netflix’s ‘Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem’ Sets Season 2 Release Date

Netflix drama The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem has set release date. The second run of the historical drama will launch July 14 in the U.S., UK, France and Spain, picking up on the evolving story of the tempestuous Ermosa family in 1940s Jerusalem. Newlyweds Luna (Swell Ariel Or) and David (Israel Ogalbo) experience a growing strain on their relationship once they enter a bohemian British circle, Gabriel (Michael Aloni) will search for the son he never knew he had from his affair with Rochel (Yuval Scharf) and the family shop will hit hard times, forcing Rosa (Hila Saada) and the women of the family to take matters into their own hands. The show’s first season won four awards at the Israeli TV Academy Awards including Best Daily Drama, while Season 2 premiered on Israeli network yes TV earlier this year. Adapted from the best-selling novel by the same name, written by Sarit Yishai-Levi, the series was created by Shlomo Mashiach (Your Honor), Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff, directed by Oded Lotan and produced by yes TV and Artza Productions’ Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines.

SkyShowtime Signs Execs From Disney, HBO Max, NBCUniversal

SkyShowtime has hired execs from Disney, HBO Max and NBCUniversal. Hristina Georgieva, who helped launch Disney+ across EMEA, joins as Chief Business Officer, while Netflix’s Anazia Budhwar has become Director of Content Strategy and NBCU’s Brett Horowitz Vice President of Commercial Strategy. CEO Monty Sarhan said the hires show Comcast/Paramount JV SkyShowtime has become “a magnet for talent throughout Europe.” All three roles are newly created.