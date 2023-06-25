Ice Cube Says He’s Not ‘Part Of The Club,’ Promises Podcast Tour Will Shake Things Up

The ever-controversial Ice Cube took to today to promise he’ll shake things up in an upcoming podcast tour that promises to burn a few bridges.

Ice Cube (real name O’Shea Jackson) says he is not part of the elite Hollywood “club,” and claimed that he faces additional burdens imposed by unnamed “gatekeepers.” Because of that status, he claimed that his BIg3 Basketball league, which he cofounded with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, is not being given the attention it deserves.

He seemed to put the blame for that on his “Contract with Black America,” which he introduced as a conversation starter on questions of racial concerns, including reparations.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” he said. “And a lot of you listening to me right here and right now, you are not part of the club either. And what I realized with the club is, what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of they (expletive) club. That pisses them off. What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

Ice Cube started his career with rap group N.W.A, whose “F…Tha Police” on the1988 album Straight Outta Compton became an anthem for discontent with law enforcement. His later recording career was marked by alleged anti-Korean and anti semitism charges.

He went on a film career, starting with 1991’s Boyz n the Hood, continuing on through 40 films that include the Friday and Barbershop franchises.

The rant on Twitter accused the NBA of not working with the Big3.