‘I.S.S.’ Review: Ariana DeBose Leads Astronaut Crew In Tension-Filled Sci-Fi Thriller – Tribeca Festival

In the expanding universe that is science fiction cinema, I.S.S. (International Space Station) directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and penned by Nick Shafir makes a solid new entry into the genre. While the performances from its stars, Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, John Gallagher Jr, Masha Mashkova, Costa Ronin and Pilou Asbæk, are rather stiff, at its heart, I.S.S. is an imaginative yet bare-bones thriller that makes an impact with its limited space and budget.

Dr. Kira Foster (DeBose) and scientist Christian Campbell (Gallagher) are astronauts headed to the International Space Station on the moon. They are welcomed by a group of Russians scientists, Weronika Vetrov (Mashkova), Alexy Pulov (Asbæk) and Nicholai Pulov (Ronin), and another American, Gordon Barrett (Messina), who are already stationed there. Kira is there to test how zero-gravity effects regenerative medicine but isn’t adjusting as quickly as she thought and has to get used to constantly floating throughout space. The sleeping quarters are tight, and they share workstations, basically, so there’s no privacy. There’s also a language barrier within the group but they manage as best they can. While exploring surroundings on the station, Kira sees a flash of light that at first she thinks is a volcano erupting, but when the lights start popping up all over she realizes they are explosions. This throws the crew into a panic.

They are quickly briefed on the matter from their respective countries about the war taking place on Earth. With the two countries at odds, the American team is ordered to take full control of the I.S.S. by any means necessary, but none of them are sure where to begin. Amid the confusion, the Russians report that the ship’s antenna is broken and needs to be repaired manually, which Gordon volunteers to fix. Once he steps out of the ship, he sees the entire planet on fire. Tensions mount as the factions grow suspicious and paranoid of one another while they try to work together to get back to Earth and back to their families.

Cowperthwaite’s direction and Nick Remy Matthews’ cinematography blend well to capture the intense moments and movements in such a small space, contributing to a visually captivating narrative that takes full advantage of the enclosed, weightless environment. Every floating object and the looming emptiness of space becomes a player in this suspenseful drama, creating a palpable tension that adds a sense of dread. The movie moves at a steady pace, maintaining its grip without ever feeling like it’s overstaying its welcome.

However, the storytelling is where the cracks in the hull start to show. The plot delves into the trope of Russians and Americans clashing in a Cold War-reminiscent conflict which despite its antiwar messages and emphasis on cooperation feels a bit been there, done that. There are moments where the narrative grapples with the gravity of its intentions, but some plot devices spin closely to the realm of clichés, causing the acting to suffer as a result.

Why cast someone as effortlessly charismatic as Oscar winner DeBose for her to deliver such a stiff performance? In fact, all the actors come across as one-dimensional, almost as though their characters are trapped in a stasis, limiting character potential that never fully ignites. Characters mostly mumble their lines, exchange awkward glances and circle around one another in a pensive state. To sum it up, the cast lacks strong direction, and character arcs.

I.S.S. undeniably demonstrates a commitment to building tension to create an engaging story that holds the attention — it’s definitely a journey worth taking for the visual experience and the steady-paced suspense. Cowperthwaite comes from the documentary world, and does apply some of those sensibilities to her directing style. The biggest take away from the film, is as global warming gets worse and hostility grows between the world’s superpowers this is a vision of the future like if humanity doesn’t find some common ground.

Title: I.S.S.

Festival: Tribeca (Spotlight Narrative)

Distributor: LD Entertainment

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Screenwriter: Nick Shafir

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, John Gallagher Jr., Masha Mashkova, Costa Ronin, Pilou Asbæk

Running time: 1 hr 35 min