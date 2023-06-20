Hunter Biden Reaches Plea Agreement With Federal Prosecutors On Tax Charges, Will Face Diversion Program On Gun Charge

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, plans to plead guilty to tax and gun charges following a Justice Department investigation.

Biden will plead guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax. He also has agreed to enter a diversion agreement related to another charge, for possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of, or addicted to a controlled substance.

The agreement was outlined in a letter sent by U.S. Attorney David Weiss to the U.S. District Court in Delaware.

The tax charges are misdemeanors, and the gun charge is a felony. Prosecutors do not plan to recommend jail time, but two years of probation, according to The Washington Post. The gun charge would be removed if Biden does not violate conditions during that period.

Biden has described his substance abuse and addiction in a memoir, but he’s still become a target on the right, who have claimed that his lucrative role on the board of Ukrainian firm Burisma traded on his father’s influence. In his book. Biden said that the money he made instead became an enabler to feed his addiction.

The way that the case was prosecuted undoubtedly will be a focus in the 2024 presidential campaign, as Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, have accused Biden and his father of corruption. But even though they are a target of a congressional investigation, just what “smoking gun” evidence that Republicans have collected is murky. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has claimed the existence of audio recordings of a foreign source who allegedly bribed Joe Biden when he was vice president, along with his son. But even Grassley has cast doubt on whether those tapes actually exist. The story has gotten a lot of pickup in right wing media, but mainstream outlets have downplayed it.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances reportedly started in 2018, and he revealed in December, 2020, that he was a target of a federal probe. Weiss, the Delaware U.S. attorney, was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018 and asked to continue in his role by Biden’s administration.

More to come.