Hulu Greenlights Unscripted Series From Big Boi, Rachael Ray & Bill Kurtis In Partnership With A+E Networks; ’50/50 Flip’ Renewed For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is expanding its unscripted slate with the addition of three new series featuring Big Boi, Rachael Ray and Bill Kurtis, along with a second season of house flipping series 50/50 Flip. All hail from A+E Networks’ factual production groups Six West Media and Category 6 Media and will premiere in 2023-2024.

Outkast’s Antwan “Big Boi” Patton leads the cast of Big RV Remix, a renovation format, which drops on Hulu on July 21. The series revolves around Big Boi and his business partner Janice Faison who own Celebrity Trailers which specializes in over-the-top custom large vehicle renovations. Per the official description, “From trailers and campers to sprinters and school buses – if it has wheels, Big Boi and Janice are ready to make their clients’ vehicle renovation dreams come true”. The series is produced by Six West Media™ group and Milojo Productions.

In Rachael Ray’s Rebuild, Rachael Ray teams up with contractor Anthony Carrino (Kitchen Cousins) to help families whose homes have been destroyed by weather events, fires, or other disasters, recover from the tragedies. They will not only be renovating and remodeling but will also help them move forward as they rebuild their lives and create the forever home of their dreams. The series hits close to home for Rachael whose life changed forever when her home and all her belongings were burned to the ground in a fire, inspiring her to rebuild her dream home and realize how important home is to her. Rachael Ray’s Rebuild is produced by Six West Media group in association with Intentional Content and Watch Entertainment. The series will stream later this year on Hulu.

Investigative journalist Bill Kurtis narrates true crime show Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks. A premium spinoff of Cold Case Files, the series examines cold cases that are solved through advancements in DNA, along with help from victims’ families, law enforcement and the public. Each episode tells the story of how forensic evidence is used to solve murder cases that have remained unsolved for years. Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks is produced by Category 6 Media group. It premieres August 17 on Hulu.

Additionally, house-flipping series 50/50 Flip has been renewed for a second season for premiere on Hulu early next year. Produced by Six West Media group, the series follows husband-wife team Krystal and Dedric Polite who look to earn maximum profits with their 50/50 flip strategy – renovating a home with less than $50K in under 50 days. By investing into their community, the Polites aim to create affordable housing for everyone while building generational wealth to pass along to their two young sons. Season one of 50/50 Flip is currently streaming on Hulu.

“Our Hulu subscribers have an insatiable appetite for both true crime and lifestyle content, and we are thrilled to be working with A+E to deliver these four series to them,” said Lauren Tempest, Senior Vice President, Content Partnerships, Acquisitions & Scheduling, Hulu. “We are constantly working to expand the breadth and depth of our offering, and with these additions, we further our commitment to providing a unique array of stories to our viewers.”

“We are pleased to partner with Hulu on these exciting series.” said Sharon Scott, President, A+E Factual Studios. “We look forward to expanding this partnership in the future with more best-in-class unscripted content.”

The Category 6 Media and Six West Media groups are run by Sharon Scott and Steve Ascher.