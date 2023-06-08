Hulu Orders ‘Vanderpump Villa’; Newest Series From Lisa Vanderpump Takes Place In Her French Villa

The morning after her Vanderpump Rules reunion packed a delectable punch on Bravo, Lisa Vanderpump is ready to reveal her next project: Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted confection that takes place at the reality star’s luxury French villa.

The show, which has no launch date for now, follows her hand-picked staff as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests.

Vanderpump will executive produce. The show will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (The Challenge, The Family Stallone, Surviving Bear Grylls, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls). Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

Born and raised in London, Vanderpump is a businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist. In addition to being a producer and television personality, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. She is currently the executive producer and star of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo, Overserved on E!, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock and Pooch Perfect on ABC.

Lisa Vanderpump is repped by CAA, Entertainment360 and attorney Mitch Federer. Bunim/Murray Productions is repped by CAA.