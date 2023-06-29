Hulu Acquires U.S. Rights To ‘Self Reliance’; Film Stars Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg

Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to Jake Johnson’s feature directorial debut Self Reliance, in a competitive deal with MRC and Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The film is also written by and stars Johnson (New Girl), and stars Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Andy Samberg, GaTa (Dave), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović, Christopher Lloyd and Wayne Brady.

The MRC-financed film premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival in March. It will premiere as a Hulu Original on Sept. 8.

Self Reliance is about a man who is offered a million dollars to play a game in which hunters try to kill him. He thinks he found the perfect loophole: they can only attack when he’s alone. His only problem is that none of his friends or family believe the game is real.

Self Reliance is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, while Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty and Jake Johnson serve as producers and executive producers include Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.