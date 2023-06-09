Hugh Grant Circling A24 Horror Movie ‘Heretic’ From ‘A Quiet Place’ Duo

Following the release of his Paramount/eOne fantasy pic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to critical acclaim and over $200M at the WW box office, Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant has entered talks to star in Heretic, a new horror film to be directed for A24 by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also penned the script.

Plot details are officially under wraps, but the film is rumored to center on two young women of faith who are lured into a cat-and-mouse game in the home of an eccentric man. No word yet on who will be producing.

Featuring in the Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation as the rogue villain Forge, Grant has in recent years showcased all-new facets of his range in projects like the hit psychological thriller The Undoing, a limited series that was HBO’s most-watched show of 2020, and Prime Video’s A Very English Scandal, which had him playing Jeremy Thorpe, the member of the UK Parliament tried and acquitted on charges of conspiracy and incitement to murder his ex-boyfriend.

The actor, recognized for his latest works with a slew of major nominations and accolades, will next be seen guest starring opposite Kate Winslet in Max’s limited series The Regime. Other upcoming projects include Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story and Warner Bros’ Willy Wonka origin story Wonka, toplined by Timothée Chalamet, which has him taking on the iconic (and surprising) role of the Oompa Loompa.

Beck and Woods broke out with their horror script A Quiet Place, which resulted in a John Krasinski-directed film that grossed over $340M WW. They exec produced that film, which has grown into a still-expanding franchise, and wrote, directed and produced the sci-fi action thriller 65 for Sony. The pair most recently exec produced and contributed to the writing of 20th’s Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, which is now in theaters.

Grant is represented by CAA. Beck and Woods are repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.